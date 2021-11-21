India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for PA/SA, postman, MTS posts at indiapost.gov.in - Know details

The Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle has invited applications for PA/SA, Postman and MTS posts in Sports Quota. This recruitment drive will fill 18 posts in Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle. Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment on or before December 15, 2021. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiapost.gov.in

HP Postal Circle Sports Quota Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 13

Pay Scale: Level – 4

Post: Postman

No. of Vacancy: 02

Pay Scale: Level – 3

Post: Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of Vacancy: 03

Pay Scale: Level – 1

Eligibility Criteria

PA/SA: Candidate must have passed class 12th from recognized board or university and Sports qualification.

Age Limit: 18 to 27 years

Postman: Candidate must have passed class 12th from recognized board or university and Sports qualification.

Multi-Tasking Staff: Candidate must have passed class 10th from recognized board or university and Sports Qualification.

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

Application Fee: Pay examination fee through e-payment at any of the computerized post offices in using challan.

For Un-reserved/OC/EWS/OBC Candidates: 400/-

For SC/ST/Women/Physically Handicapped: 100/-

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply in prescribed application form along with self-attested all relevant documents send by registered/speed post to the Chief Postmaster General, (R&E Section) HP Circle, Kasumpati, Shimla-171009 on or before December 15, 2021.

HP Postal Circle Sports Quota Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last date for application form submission: December 15, 2021

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Computer Typing Test

HP Postal Circle Sports Quota Recruitment 2021 notification: indiapost.gov.in/Recruitment