IIT Delhi postpones JEE-Advanced 2020 exam due to coronavirus crisis

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) 2020 entrance examination that was scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020.

IIT Delhi is the organizing institute for JEE-Advanced.

Through a statement, the educational institute informed that the entrance exam has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. "JEE (Advanced) 2020, which was scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020 (Sunday), thus stands postponed and will be rescheduled after JEE (Main) 2020," the statement read. Through JEE (Advanced), the 23 IITs all over the country offer admissions to the undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor's-Master's Dual Degree in Engineering, Science, or Architecture.

In another news, all Central Board Search Education (CBSE) school students from classes 1st to 8th will be promoted to the next class, Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed on Wendesday.

Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, many states have cancelled/postponed exams. Even the ongoing CBSE and ICSE board exams (class 10 and class 12) have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.