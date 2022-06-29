HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 DECLARED at hpbose.org, know steps to check scores

File Photo

The HP Board Class 10 Result 2022 has been declared today (June 29) by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE at 11 am. The results are available for the candidates and they can download their HP Board Class 10 result 2022 at the official website-- hpbose.org. The overall pass percentage in HPBOSE 10th result 2022 is 87.5%. Priyanka and Devangi Sharma are the toppers with 693 marks.

The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 was set to be declared yesterday (June 28) which was delayed.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: Direct link to check scores

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: Websites to check scores

hpbose.org

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

digilocker.gov.in

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10th Result 2022

Step 4: New page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Submit your credentials and login

Step 6: The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.

This year, the HPBOSE conducted the HP 10th board exams between March 26 and April 13. The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the exams in two terms on the lines of CBSE and CISCE. The HPBOSE term 1 exam result was announced on February 10, and term 2 results was announced today. The final result will be the combination of both terms.