GPSSB Clerk Exam 2023 cancelled: Gujarat Panchayat Clerk exam cancelled due to paper leak, new dates soon

GPSSB Clerk Exam 2023 cancelled: The Gujarat Panchayat Clerk Recruitment Examination 2023 (GPSSB) has been cancelled by the authorities, as announced through a notification issued on Sunday morning.

The GPSSB issued a notification on early Sunday morning that the GPSSB Clerk Examination 2023 has been cancelled due to a paper leak. The exam was set to take place today, January 29, but now stands stalled, as per the notification.

The GPSSB exam 2023 was set to be conducted on Sunday, January 29, for as many as 17 lakh candidates. The notification states that the recruitment exam stands cancelled due to a paper leak, and the new dates will be announced soon.

The Gujarat Clerk Recruitment Exam 2023 was supposed to be conducted on January 29, at 11 am by the Gujarat Panchayat Services Selection Board (GPSSB). A paper leak was suspected and after a tip-off received by the police, a suspect was arrested in the case.

As per media reports, the Secretary said, “On Sunday morning police informed the GPSSB that a junior clerk's written test paper has leaked. In this connection, police have arrested one person. The Board has appealed to all aspiring candidates to not reach examination centres. The next dates will be announced soon.”

The GPSSB further appealed to all the aspirants not to reach the examination centres today at the designated time, and wait for instructions from the selection board, which will be issued soon.

Student leader and the person who has in past exposed many competitive exams paper leak scams, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja said, "The state government has not learnt any lessons from the past experience, because of which lakhs of unemployed youths will have to suffer."

Jadeja added that for 1,150 junior clerk posts, nine lakh aspiring candidates had filled out forms.

(With IANS inputs)

