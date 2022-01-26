GATE Exam 2022: IIT Kharagpur issues clarification, says exams not postponed yet - Check schedule dates

GATE 2022 Exams: IIT Kharagpur on Tuesday has issued a fresh notification saying Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 Exam is not being postponed or rescheduled. It also added that the exam will be conducted as per schedule on February 5, 6, 12 and 13.

Clearing all misconception IIT Kharagpur said, "No, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering is not postponed. At least not yet. The exams will be conducted as per schedule." However, candidates have been demanding GATE 2022 Exam postponement amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The clarification comes days after a viral notification created confusion among students over GATE 2022 Exams postponement. The notification that has gone viral on social media, has been on the official website - gate.iitkgp.ac.in, from quite some time.

The viral notification reads, "The health and safety of our examination participants is of utmost priority. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned in this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control."

GATE 2022 Admit Card has been released and students are advised to carry it to the exam hall as without it, they will not be allowed to give the exam. Those who clear the exams will be eligible to seek admission to MTech courses in IITs, IISER as well as seek jobs in PSUs based on their score and subsequent interview.