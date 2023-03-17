GATE 2023 Result declared at gate.iitk.ac.in, check subject-wise toppers here

File photo

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has declared the result Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on Thursday (March 16). GATE 2023 result is available on the official website-- gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 scorecard will be available till March 21.

GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023 in two shifts in 8 zones of the country and a few other international centers. GATE Exam 2023 first shift was held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second or the last shift was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The GATE exam is conducted for undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

Here is the complete list of GATE 2023 toppers in each subject: