Final UPSC CDS 2 result 2019 declared: 196 candidates qualify, here's direct link to check

UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II) (CDS II) 2019 exam. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results online on the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 196 candidates have qualified for the exam, which was conducted in September 2019. As per the release, a total of 100 candidates have qualified for the Indian Military Academy, 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

Suresh Chandra, Parvesh Kumar and Jatin Garg bagged the top 3 positions.

UPSC CDS II final results 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website upsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: A PDF will open

Step 4: Download the results sheet and take a print for future reference.

In case the candidates have any queries, they can contact UPSC's facilitation counter at its campus between 10 am to 5 pm, in person or over telephone no 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.

UPSC CDS II final results 2019: Direct link to check

Here's the direct link to check UPSC CDS II final results 2019.

"Marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019," the UPSC release stated.

UPSC CDS II was conducted for admission to the 149th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 208F(P) Course.

The CDS (II) 2020 exam is scheduled for November 8. CDS (I) 2020 was held in February.