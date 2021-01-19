FACT CHECK: Will schools, colleges be closed again? Know what govt has to say

Schools and colleges have been closed for the past 10 months due to coronavirus pandemic. As the caseload is decreasing gradually, schools and colleges are being opened up. In many states, examinations have begun in schools. CBSE Board exam dates (CBSE Board Exams 2021 Date) have been announced and the exams will be taken offline.

Schools in Delhi have also been opened since January 18. At present, schools outside the containment zone are allowed to open. However, social media is abod in rumours that the government may again issue orders to close schools.

This is not the fact and PIB has denied any such news and issued a message about the same. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on behalf of the government has made it clear in fact check that the news is completely fake news.

The government has not taken any such decision. PIB has denied this viral news. PIB Fact Check has reported this viral claim on its Twitter handle.

PIB wrote on its official Twitter handle that some morphed images are been circulated which are claiming that the Home Ministry has issued an order to close school and colleges again. This claim is bogus. The Home Ministry has not issued any such order regarding closure of school colleges.

It is evident that institutions will remain open in states or Union Territories where educational institutions have been allowed to be opened.