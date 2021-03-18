ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 189 vacancies on or before March 25, details here

ESIC Hyderabad has invited online applications for recruitment on its official website esic.nic.in.

Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hyderabad has announced 189 vacancies for Faculty, Consultant, Specialty Specialist & Residents posts on its official website. The online registration process will be active from March 18, 2021, to March 25, 2021, till 6 PM.

ESIC Hyderabad has invited online applications for recruitment on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at esic.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021 till 6 pm.

The selection will be done on the basis of the interview process which will be conducted from March 27, 2021, to April 17, 2021.

As per the official notice, the selection will be made on the basis of interviews of shortlisted candidates which will be conducted by the selection board.

The results of the interview will be uploaded on the www.esic.nic.in and no enquiry or correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

List of vacancies

96 vacancies are for Senior Residents

25 vacancies are for Associate Professor

17 vacancies are for Junior Consultant

11 vacancies each for Assistant Professor, and Professor

8 vacancies each for Junior Residents, and Consultant

7 vacancies are for Senior Consultant

5 vacancies are for Specialty Specialist

One vacancy for Senior Research Scientist

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

For SC/ST/ ESIC Candidates (Regular employees) /Female and Ex-servicemen & PH candidates, the registration fee is exempted.

Steps to Apply

Visit the Official website of ESIC @esic.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” section.

Search for the notification reading "Recruitment for faculty/ senior consultant(Super speciality)/ Junior consultant(Super Speciality)/ Consultant(Broad Speciality) Senior Residents/ Senior Research Scientist/ Junior Residents (On Contract Basis)"

Fill all details in the ESIC Hyderabad Application Form 2021

Pay the application fee if applicable, and submit the application form.

Save the application form for future reference.