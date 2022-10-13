DU Admissions news: Delhi University releases UG academic calendar for first year at du.ac.in

Delhi University has released the academic calendar for the Undergraduate programme today for 2022-23. DU academic calendar also mentions that the first year classes are all set to begin on November 2. The Semester 2 classes will begin on March 20, 2023. Candidates will be getting preparation leave for exam between July 8 and July 16, 2023.
DU Admissions: Semester I calendar
Classes begin on November 2, 2022
Preparation leave and practical exams from February 17 to February 26, 2023
The theory exam begins from February 27 to March 15, 2023
Semester Break from March 16 to March 19, 2023
READ | MHT CET Final Merit List 2022 RELEASED at mahacet.org, check PDF link
DU Admissions: Semester II calendar
Classes begin on March 20, 2023
Preparation leave and practical exam begin from July 8 to July 16, 2023
The theory exam begins from July 17 to July 28, 2023
Semester Break is from July 29 to July 30, 2023
DU Academic Calendar 2022-23: Steps to check
READ | Karwa Chauth 2022: Tips for diabetic patients to manage blood sugar during Karwa Chauth fast
Step 1: Visit the official website du.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the "Academic Calendar for the first year of Undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23" link on the homepage.
Step 3: No credentials will be required and the PDF will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Read all the details mentioned in it.