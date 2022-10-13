Search icon
DU Admissions news: Delhi University releases UG academic calendar for first year at du.ac.in

DU's academic calendar also mentions that the first-year classes are all set to begin on November 2, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 02:09 PM IST

File Photo

Delhi University has released the academic calendar for the Undergraduate programme today for 2022-23. DU academic calendar also mentions that the first year classes are all set to begin on November 2. The Semester 2 classes will begin on March 20, 2023. Candidates will be getting preparation leave for exam between July 8 and July 16, 2023.

DU Admissions: Semester I calendar 

Classes begin on November 2, 2022

Preparation leave and practical exams from February 17 to February 26, 2023

The theory exam begins from February 27 to March 15, 2023 

Semester Break from March 16 to March 19, 2023

DU Admissions: Semester II calendar
 
Classes begin on March 20, 2023 

Preparation leave and practical exam begin from July 8 to July 16, 2023

The theory exam begins from July 17 to July 28, 2023

Semester Break is from July 29 to July 30, 2023

DU Academic Calendar 2022-23: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the "Academic Calendar for the first year of Undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23" link on the homepage. 

Step 3: No credentials will be required and the PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Read all the details mentioned in it.

DNA Originals
More

