MHT CET Final Merit List 2022 RELEASED at mahacet.org, check PDF link

The final merit list is available in open PDF form therefore, candidates will be able to check their status using their application ID number.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 07:47 AM IST

File Photo

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Counselling 2022 final merit list has been released on the official website - www.mahacet.org. 

The final merit list is available in open PDF form therefore, candidates will be able to check their status using their application ID number. Candidates can log in to the counselling portal using their application number and DOB. 

MHT CET Final Merit List 2022 PDF Link 

The state cell will also release the Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for MHT CET CAP Round 1. The online submission and confirmation of the options form under MHT CET CAP Round 1 will be done from October 13 to October 15, 2022. 

MHT CET Final Merit List 2022: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Check final merit list status' link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Now, the final merit list PDF 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Access the PDF to check your merit status.

Step 5: Save the page and take a printout as required. 

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1 will release on October 18, 2022. The admission process for all the candidates who take the allotted seat in CAP Round 1 will be done from October 19 to 21 up to 3 pm.

