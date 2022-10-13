MHT CET Final Merit List 2022 RELEASED at mahacet.org, check PDF link

File Photo

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Counselling 2022 final merit list has been released on the official website - www.mahacet.org.

The final merit list is available in open PDF form therefore, candidates will be able to check their status using their application ID number. Candidates can log in to the counselling portal using their application number and DOB.

The state cell will also release the Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for MHT CET CAP Round 1. The online submission and confirmation of the options form under MHT CET CAP Round 1 will be done from October 13 to October 15, 2022.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Check final merit list status' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, the final merit list PDF 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Access the PDF to check your merit status.

Step 5: Save the page and take a printout as required.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1 will release on October 18, 2022. The admission process for all the candidates who take the allotted seat in CAP Round 1 will be done from October 19 to 21 up to 3 pm.