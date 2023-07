The Grade 2 post exam will be conducted from July 16 and the test for Medical Clerk is scheduled between July 22 and July 26

The test will be conducted between July 16 and July 19 for the DASS computer-based Tier 1 test. The Grade 2 post exam will be conducted from July 16 and the test for Medical Clerk is scheduled between July 22 and July 26.

How to download DSSSB Admit card:

Go to the website of DSSSB online-dsssbonline.nic.in

Click on the link which says 'Link For Download Admit cards for Online Exam Dated 16-19 July 2019 Grade 2 DASS'

Then enter your Application number or registration number and Date of Birth details

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same.

For Tier 1 exams also the admit card is available online.