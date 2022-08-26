DRDO Recruitment 2022 Bumper Vacancies: Apply for 1901 vacancies at drdo.gov.in, Check eligibility, salary

File photo

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications for 1901 DRDO CEPTAM-10 positions, including Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and Technician-A (Tech-A) vacancies under the Defence Research Technical Cadre (DRTC). The registration will begin on September 3 and will last until September 23. Interested candidates can apply online at drdo.gov.in.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Senior Technical Assistant- B: Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400 per month,

Technician A: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Technical Assistant- B: Candidate must have a bachelor's degree in science or a diploma in engineering, technology, computer science, or linked areas.

Technician A: Candidate must have passed class 10 or an equivalent examination from a recognized board. They must also have a certificate from a recognized Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the DRDO official website, drdo.gov.in.

Click on the CEPTAM recruitment link

Register yourself with required credentials

Fill in the form and submit

Download and take a print out for future reference

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process is based on a multi-stage process that includes a CBT exam to shortlist them. A final merit list of the selected candidates will be created, which will be forwarded to the various appointing authorities in the labs and installations, who will subsequently issue the employment letters to the individuals.