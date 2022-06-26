Delhi: Manish Sisodia emphasises on 'dignified education spaces' in interaction with over 200 principals

Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and state education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the state government is aiming to provide 'dignified education spaces' for children of government schools and has also asked principals to set a minimum benchmark regarding cleanliness, infrastructure, and environment.

In an event organised on June 25, Manish Sisodia interacted with over 200 school principals from across the state discussing academic priorities of the Delhi government schools, cleanliness and maintenance of classrooms and the development of positive classroom culture.

The minister said that in the last seven years, the government has done a lot of work in bringing a great model of school education and infrastructure. Now, it is the responsibility of the principals to ensure all the students are included in the growth and no one is left behind.

Sisodia also added, “The aim of the Delhi government is to provide dignified education spaces to all children coming to government schools and not paying attention to the same will be an injustice to children who have chosen our schools over others."

(With inputs from PTI)

