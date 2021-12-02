Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for JE, AO and other posts, salary up to Rs 40,000 – Details here

File photo

Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL) is inviting applications for Junior Engineer (JE), Accounts Officer (AO), and Computer Operator and other posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the recruitment is December 14, 2021. Candidates will be hired on a contractual basis, both for technical and non-technical posts.

Eligible candidates can apply by downloading the application forms from the Delhi Police's official website and posting them to the specified address.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Junior Engineer Civil: 1 post

Junior Engineer Electrical: 1 post

Junior Engineer QS & C: 1 post

Accounts Officer: 1 post

Computer Operator: 1 post

Total vacancies: 5 posts

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Junior Engineer QS & C: Rs 35,000 per month

Accounts Officer: Rs 40,000 per month

Computer Operator: Rs 25,000 per month

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Junior Engineer (Civil): Candidate must have a B.Tech/BE (Civil) degree or Diploma in Civil Engineering with 3 years of experience

Junior Engineer(Electrical): A B.Tech/BE (Electrical) degree or Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 3 years of experience

Junior Engineer(QS & C): Candidate must have a B.Tech/BE (Civil/Survey) degree or Diploma in Civil/Survey Engineering with 3 years of experience

Accounts Officer: Candidate must have an MBA/MCom degree with 3 years of experience in Accounts.

Computer Operator: Candidate must have a Diploma in Computer Applications and six months of field experience

Delhi Police Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply on or before December 14, 2021 between 10 AM and 5 PM on all working days in the prescribed format by hand or through the mail. The filled application form has to be sent to Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited (DPHCL), Engineering Wing, 6th Floor, MSO Building, IP Estate, New Delhi - 110002.