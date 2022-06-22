CUET UG 2022: Exam schedule released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, important details

CUET UG 2022

The Common Universities Entrance Test, CUET undergraduate, UG exam 2022 dates have been announced on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The entrance exam has been scheduled for July 15, July 16, July 19, July 20, August 4, August 5, August 6, August 7, August 8, and August 10.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the application window will be reopened fur CUET UG 2022. Candidates can apply online for CUET UG and make corrections to the application form between June 23 and June 24. Visit here to see the detailed schedule information.

A statement issued by NTA today said, "Since it is the only exam for entry into Central University System (UG Courses), the Registration is once again being opened for one last time on the demand of the Candidates. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the said Examination are advised to visit the website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in and complete the application process."

As of now, NTA said, 9,50,804 candidates have registered for admission into 86 universities out of which there are 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities.

CUET UG 2022: Exam pattern

CUET UG 2022 will be based on MCQ-type questions asked in the following format:

Section IA – 13 languages

Section IB – 19 languages

Section II – 27 domain-specific subjects

Section III – General Test

NTA will be conducting the common entrance test for admission to undergraduate courses in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India. CUET UG 2022 will be held in 44 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. As per the information shared by UGC chairman, 9,50,804 candidates have registered for CUET UG 2022 to get admission into these 86 universities.

Read: ICMAI CMA June 2022 Admit card out: How to check, website, exam information here