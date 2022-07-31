Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 admit card to be released TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in

To download the CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 08:18 AM IST

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 admit card to be released TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in
File photo

Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET) admit card for the Undergraduate phase 2 exam will be released today, July 31, 2022. Once released, candidates can download CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams admit card through the official website--cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access admit card, candidates will be required to key in their application number and dates of birth.

CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 4 to August 20, 2022 in two shifts. The morning shift exam will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM. The afternoon shift will be from 3:00 PM to 6:45 PM.

More than 6.5 lakh candidates will be appearing for CUET Phase 2 exams. NTA is also expected to release the exam city slip today. 

CUET-UG Phase 1 was held on July 15, 16, 19, and 20, 2022.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card: Steps to Download 
1. Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in
2. Click on the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card” on the homepage. 
3. Enter the required details -- application number, date of birth and click on the submit option.
4. CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen.
5. Download CUET UG 2022 Admit Card and take a printout.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 407 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.