CLAT 2022: One day left to apply for Common Law Admission Test, details here

CLAT 2022: Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) to conclude online application for Common Law Admission Test-2022 (CLAT 2022) on Monday (May 9, 2022). Interested candidates can register for CLAT 2022 through the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in till 11:59 PM tomorrow. CLAT 2022, the entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate law courses is scheduled to be conducted on June 19, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

“The candidates who have already submitted their application but not yet paid the fees, are allowed to make the payment and complete the ‘registration’ till 11:59 PM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Request to make the payment after 11:59 PM, May 11, 2022, will not be considered. Candidates are requested to finish all the formalities well in time and avoid last-minute problems,” the official notification issued by the Consortium of NLUs said.

CLAT 2022 Application process: How to Apply

Go to the official site of CLAT– consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Enter your required details such as name, mobile number, password, and email id.

Log in using the newly generated ID and password.

Upload the necessary documents.

Submit the application fee, complete the registration process

Take a printout of it for future reference.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.