CLAT 2021: Exams rescheduled to avoid clash with CBSE examination, know details here

Earlier, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 examination was going to take place on May 9. The online application process started on Tuesday (January 1). The last date to submit the application is March 31.

The notice was issued by the CNLU President and Secretary-Treasurer. The notice mentioned that "The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on Sunday (January 6) to consider reschedulling dates of the CLAT 2021 examination due to clashes with the CBSE Board examination schedule announced last week."

The notice further said that "The date 13th for CLAT 2021 has been rescheduled to Sunday (June 13) 2021 from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The Undergraduate and LL.M examinations shall be conducted on this date."

The students who have passed 12th with 45 per cent or above can apply for the CLAT 2021 examination. The application fee for general candidates is Rs 4,000 and for SC/ST candidates it is Rs 3,500.