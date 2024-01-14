Class 12th marksheet of UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi goes viral on social media, check her marks in different subjects

Headlines

How to Track Someone and Find Phone Location by Phone Number

Apple iPhone 16 may feature more RAM, faster Wi-Fi: Report

‘We suffer more losses….’: Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election 2024 alone

This actress was married at 17, was only offered bold scenes, regretted doing Rs 687-crore hit franchise because...

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

‘We suffer more losses….’: Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election 2024 alone

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

7 tips to manage body aches in winters

 Health benefits of drinking jeera water 

AI imagines popular male singers as females

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

Delhi: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital, Drone Visuals From AIIMS

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Why All 4 Shankaracharyas May Skip Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’?

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Fighter trailer: Hrithik, Deepika take to the skies to avenge Pulwama, threaten to create 'India occupied Pakistan'

HomeEducation

Education

Class 12th marksheet of UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi goes viral on social media, check her marks in different subjects

Know how much UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi scored in Class 12 board exam.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 10:12 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tina Dabi is a name taken with great respect and admiration. Almost everyone is a fan of Tina Dabi and it is unusual as she is not a movie star, singer or politician. Tina Dabi is an IAS officer who cracked the UPSC civil services exam in 2015 with All India Rank 1 that too on her first attempt. 

It is commendable as clearing the UPSC is tough. Many aspirants spend several years preparing for the exam. And they ultimately give up and choose other career opportunities. For all those struggling to make it big and serve the nation, Dabi poses as an embodiment of inspiration. 

While we all know her feat in the UPSC exam, today, let's find out how she was in school. Tina Dabi was always a bright student and achieved academic brilliance. She used to study at the Jesus and Merry school in Delhi. 

According to reports, Tina Dabi secured 93 per cent in her Class 12 board exam. She scored a cent per cent in subjects of political science and history. After completing school, Dabi went to Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University to pursue her graduation. After completing graduation she began her preparations and cracked the UPSC in 2015. 

Her last posting was Jaiselmer where she served as the District Magistrate and collector before she went on maternity leave last year. Dabi's hard work and intelligence are admired by millions. People seek inspiration from her and her journey. 

Read: Meet doctor who cleared UPSC exam to become IAS officer, resigned after 7 years due to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Lord Ram's portrait prepared using 14 lakh diyas ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Chinese officials say COVID-19 infections may rebound in country in January

Ram Temple opening: From Makar Sankranti, shrines in Mauritius to organise chanting of Ramayana verses

Meet woman who lives in India's largest residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her husband is...

Merry Christmas box office collection day 2: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi film sees 37% growth, earns Rs 3.50 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE