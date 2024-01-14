Class 12th marksheet of UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi goes viral on social media, check her marks in different subjects

Know how much UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi scored in Class 12 board exam.

Tina Dabi is a name taken with great respect and admiration. Almost everyone is a fan of Tina Dabi and it is unusual as she is not a movie star, singer or politician. Tina Dabi is an IAS officer who cracked the UPSC civil services exam in 2015 with All India Rank 1 that too on her first attempt.

It is commendable as clearing the UPSC is tough. Many aspirants spend several years preparing for the exam. And they ultimately give up and choose other career opportunities. For all those struggling to make it big and serve the nation, Dabi poses as an embodiment of inspiration.

While we all know her feat in the UPSC exam, today, let's find out how she was in school. Tina Dabi was always a bright student and achieved academic brilliance. She used to study at the Jesus and Merry school in Delhi.

According to reports, Tina Dabi secured 93 per cent in her Class 12 board exam. She scored a cent per cent in subjects of political science and history. After completing school, Dabi went to Lady Shri Ram College of Delhi University to pursue her graduation. After completing graduation she began her preparations and cracked the UPSC in 2015.

Her last posting was Jaiselmer where she served as the District Magistrate and collector before she went on maternity leave last year. Dabi's hard work and intelligence are admired by millions. People seek inspiration from her and her journey.

