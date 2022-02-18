CISF Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced; get salary up to Rs 81,000 - Check Eligibility, Last date to Apply

The CISF is looking to hire 249 individuals under the CISF Head Constable Recruitment drive.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications for the position of Head Constable (General Duty) under the Sports Quota. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of CISF - cisf.gov.in.

The CISF is looking to hire 249 individuals under the CISF Head Constable Recruitment drive. Notably, the last date to apply for the position is March 31, 2022.

Also Read | CISF Constable (Fire) Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced - Check salary, direct link, age limit, eligibility

Other links that you can apply from :

- https://www.cisf.gov.in

- http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_19113_5_2122b.pdf

Eligibility Criteria:

Interested candidates should have a class 12 pass certificate from any recognized institute or board. They should also have represented the state or the country in a national or an international Sports and Athletics tournament.

The age limit for the CISF Head Constable is between 18 to 23 years.

Candidates belonging to the General category have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates or those who belong to SC/ST category need not pay any fee.

Salary for CISF Head Constable:

At matrix level - 4, the candidates will get a salary between Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100 and General Allowances.