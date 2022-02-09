CISF Constable (Fire) Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced - Check salary, direct link, age limit, eligibility

Constable Recruitment 2022: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Constable/Firemen. For this, a detailed notification has been issued on the official website - cisfrectt.in

Interested candidates can apply after checking all the details in the notification issued. The process of online registration for this recruitment began on January 29, 2022, and the last date to register application is March 4, 2022.

12th pass candidates from the Science stream can apply to this recruitment drive. The age limit to apply is 18 to 23 years.

The selected candidates will be hired under Pay Level 3 with a monthly salary of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. The application fee is Rs 100 in which there is a provision of relaxation for reserved candidates. Pay the Examination Fee through Net Banking, by using Debit or Credit cards and UPI, or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Any other information candidates can check in the notification.

A total of 1149 constable vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates will be selected based on Written Examination, Medical Test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Document Verification (DV).

Candidates who want to apply for CISF Constable Recruitment, check all the necessary information in the released notification and apply according to the prescribed qualifications.

CISF Constable-Fire Recruitment 2022 Notification: cisfrectt.in/notifications