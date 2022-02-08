Headlines

Education

Education

BIS Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for IT Professionals posts at bis.gov.in – Check salary, eligibility

BIS IT Professionals Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications for 03 IT Professionals posts.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 08, 2022, 06:42 AM IST

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is inviting applications for 03 IT Professionals posts. The last date to apply is February 09, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, bis.gov.in.

BIS IT Professionals Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: IT Professionals    

No. of Vacancy: 03          

Pay Scale: 1,00,000/- (Per Month)

BIS IT Professionals Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must be a Developers having at least one year of experience in software development in JAVA and POSTGRESQL & Knowledge of JAVA Version1.8, Hibernate 4.2.0, Spring Version 3.2.12, JSP, JPA, JSTL, JQuery, JavaScript, Ajax, Jasper report 5.0.0, Apache tomcat 9 EDB 12, HTML, CSS.

Age Limit: 32 years

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed Bio-Data format sent through e-mail to its@bis.gov.in.

Last date for application form submission: February 09, 2022

Date For Walk In Interview: February 10, 2022

BIS IT Professionals Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Walk-in-Interview.

Venue of Interview: Lal C Varman Hall, 9, Manak Bhavan, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi – 110002.

Notification: bis.gov.in 

