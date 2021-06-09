CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results date: BIG announcement by CBSE - Details here

Following the announcement of cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1, the main concern which is bothering lakhs of CBSE Class 12 students across the country are is the procedure of evaluation of their results. The students are also concerned about the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 as the CBSE has not yet announced any specific date for the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results.

Meanwhile, in a big development the CBSE has said that it will take some time to finalise the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 as the criteria have not been decided yet. In an exclusive interview with a leading portal, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said that the COVID-19 situation has affected the education system in India as well as other parts of the world. “We hope that the situation will be normal soon and the students will be able to get rid of the current online classes,” said Tripathi.

Replying to a query related to the date of announcement of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results, Tripathi said, “The criteria have not been decided yet. This will take two weeks. Once the criteria are decided, data will be collected from all the schools under the CBSE board, then the assessment data will be uploaded. This will take a long time. It is not possible to give a definite date yet but let’s assume that the criteria will be circulated in two weeks.”

Speaking about the parameters that are being considered by the CBSE to finalise the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result, Tripathi said that the CBSE has constituted a 12 member committee to decide on the criteria for the results. The committee comprises of Joint Secretary Education, Vipin Kumar, Commissioners of the Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas, and representatives from the CBSE, and UGC among others. He added that the committee has been asked to submit its report within a period of 10 days.

Tripathi also mentioned that those Class 12 students who will not be satisfied with the assessment criteria can appear in the board exams to be held when the situation becomes conducive, Tripathi said, “Those children who will not be satisfied with the results can sit for the exams once the pandemic situation is over and such children will definitely be given a chance.” On being asked, which result will be recorded in the final mark sheet for such students appearing for the exams after the pandemic, Tripathi said, “Many students appear for the Improvement Exam every year. And, this year too, if you are not satisfied with your result, you can take the Improvement Test to increase the number again. And, in that case, the result that will come later will be the final one.”