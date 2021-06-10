CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 practical, viva marks: CBSE takes BIG decision - Details here

On June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended all speculations regarding CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 when he announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 due to COVID-19 situation in the country.

Days after the announcement by PM Modi, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) instructed its affiliated schools to upload the internal assessment, including practical and viva marks, on CBSE's official website - cbse.nic.in. The CBSE has directed all its affiliated schools across the country to submit the internal assessment, including practical and viva marks on the official website by June 28, 2021. The CBSE extended the date to submit the internal assessment marks, which will be used to prepare to CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021, after it was informed practical exams of some CBSE Class 12 students are pending. The CBSE also directed the schools to conduct the practical and viva test online due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

"In subjects where the external examiner has not been appointed, the concerned school teacher of the subject will conduct the internal assessment based on the instructions given in curriculum in an online mode and upload the marks awarded at the link provided by the Board," said CBSE in a letter sent to schools.

The letter sent by CBSE added that CBSE will appoint external examiner who will decide the date of the practical exam or project evaluation in consultation with the internal examiner. The internal examiner will inform the students and will share the meeting link with the students.

Meanwhile, in a big development the CBSE has said that it will take some time to finalise the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result as the criteria have not been decided yet. In an exclusive interview with a leading portal, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said that the COVID-19 situation has affected the education system in India as well as other parts of the world.

Replying to a query related to the date of announcement of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results, Tripathi said, “The criteria have not been decided yet. This will take two weeks. Once the criteria are decided, data will be collected from all the schools under the CBSE board, then the assessment data will be uploaded. This will take a long time. It is not possible to give a definite date yet but let’s assume that the criteria will be circulated in two weeks.”