CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: BIG updates on result date, marking scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had cancelled both class 10, 12 board exams 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has already announced the marking scheme and promotion criteria for Class 10 students. However, the marking scheme for Class 12 students is yet to be decided.

In an exclusive interview with a leading portal, CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said that the COVID-19 situation has affected the education system in India as well as other parts of the world. "We hope that the situation will be normal soon and the students will be able to get rid of the current online classes," said Tripathi.

Replying to a query related to the date of announcement of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results, Tripathi said, "The criteria have not been decided yet. This will take two weeks. Once the criteria are decided, data will be collected from all the schools under the CBSE board, then the assessment data will be uploaded. This will take a long time. It is not possible to give a definite date yet but let's assume that the criteria will be circulated in two weeks."

5 things to know about CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2021:

1. As per latest updates, the CBSE is expected to announce the promotion criteria for Class 12 students next week. In this regard, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi had on June 2 said it will take the board around two weeks to fix the evaluation method.

2. Media reports suggest that CBSE has two possible plans for CBSE Class 12 results. First is the assessment of students on the basis of their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams, and Class 12 internal exams, and second, the CBSE may consider the Class 10 board exam results, and internal assessments in Class 12.

3. The CBSE is likely to declare Class 10 results in July. The board had earlier made it clear that the entire process of tabulation of marks will be completed by June 11 and the result will be declared by the third week of June. The CBSE, however, extended the date for schools to upload Class 10 students’ marks till June 30.

4. On June 7, the CBSE had asked schools to complete pending practicals and internal assessments of Class 12 students online and submit marks by June 28. This suggests results for Class 12 students may not come before July.

5. The CBSE, outlining the process for practical exams, has said that the external examiner will take viva-voce of students in online mode, with the internal examiner also present on-screen.