JEE-Mains 2021 August exams: Latest updates on exam dates, application forms

The JEE-Mains April and May exams were cancelled amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the application process is closed, the new dates are not yet announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It is expected that the final call on the postponed exams will be announced this week.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains is being conducted four times a year from this session onwards to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second in March.

JEE Main 2021 Examination dates would be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for both sessions at least 15 days before the exam.

JEE Advanced, which is the entrance exam to the IITs, has been postponed. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 3 the revised dates are yet to be announced.

Only those who appear in the top 2.5 lakh ranks of JEE Main are eligible for JEE Advanced. Thus, the IIT entrance can not be held till the JEE Main is completed.

Meanwhile, the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2021 (NEET 2021) entrance exam for the undergraduate course is likely to be announced soon. Sources said that the NEET 2021 students can expect the announcement in the next two weeks.

It is learned that the Union Education Ministry would hold a high-level meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of various universities to hold discussions over the dates of CUCET 2021, JEE 2021 and NEET 2021 entrance exams.

Notably, NEET 2021 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on August 1, 2021 but the application process for the examination has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, it was announced by Union Education Ministry that any final announcement on NEET 2021 entrance exam dates will be made only after the review of the COVID-19 situation in the country.