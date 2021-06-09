NEET 2021 entrance exam date, application form, syllabus, exam pattern, exam duration - Latest updates

In a good news for lakhs of students preparing for medical entrance exams, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2021 (NEET 2021) entrance exam date for the undergraduate course is likely to be announced soon. Sources said that the NEET 2021 students can expect the announcement in the next two weeks.

It is learnt that the Union Education Ministry would hold a high-level meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of various universities to hold discussions over the dates of CUCET 2021, JEE 2021 and NEET 2021 entrance exams.

Notably, NEET 2021 entrance exam is scheduled to be held on August 1, 2021 but the application process for the examination has been delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, it was announced by Union Education Ministry that any final announcement on NEET 2021 entrance exam dates will be made only after the review of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

NEET 2021 Syllabus:

Physics

Physical world and measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion, Work, Energy and Power, Motion of systems of particles and rigid body, Gravitation, Properties of Bulk matter, Thermodynamics, Behaviour of perfect gas and kinetic theory, Oscillations and waves, Electrostatics, Current electricity, Magnetic effects of current and magnetism, Electromagnetic induction and alternating current, Electromagnetic waves, Optics, Dual nature of matter and radiation, Atoms and nuclei, Electronic devices

Chemistry

Some basic concepts of Chemistry, Structure of Atom, Classification of elements and periodicity in properties, Chemical Bonding and molecular structure, States of matter – Gases and Liquids, Thermodynamics, Equilibrium, Redox reactions, Hydrogen, s-Block elements (Alkali and alkaline earth metals), Some p-block elements, Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques, Hydrocarbons, Environmental Chemistry, Solid state, Solutions, Electrochemistry, Chemical Kinetics, Surface Chemistry, p-Block elements, Coordination Compounds, Haloalkanes and Haloarenes, Organic compounds containing Nitrogen, Polymers, Chemistry in Everyday life

Biology

Diversity in Living World, Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants, Cell Structure and Function, Plant Physiology, Human Physiology, Reproduction, Genetics and Evolution, Biology and Human Welfare, Biotechnology and Its Applications, Ecology and environment

NEET 2021 entrance exam duration

NEET 2021 entrance exam duration will be 3 hours. Each correct answer will give 4 marks while 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

NEET 2021 entrance exam question paper

NEET 2021 entrance exam question paper will be consisting of 3 parts. Students can choose the language of question paper from English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Oriya, Assamese, and Urdu.

NEET 2021 Application form:

The candidates who are preparing for NEET 2021 entrance exam that the tentative last date to fill and submit the NEET 2021 application form online will be in the third week of July. It is to be noted that the NTA is yet to release the link and details for NEET 2021 Application form.

For all the latest updates related to NEET 2021 entrance exam, the candidates can visit the official website of National Testing Agency i.e. nta.ac.in.