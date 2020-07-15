CBSE Class 10 results 2020: Pass percentage stands at 91.46%, girls outperform boys

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 10 exam results today (July 15). Candidates can check the results on the official website-cbse.nic.in

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday tweeted that the results for class 10 CBSE board have been announced.

This year a total of 18,73,015 appeared for the board exams, out of which 17,13,121 students cleared the exam. This year the pass percentage stood at 91.46%.

Girls outperformed the boys this year, recording a 3.17% higher pass percentage.

The total pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 exams in 2019 stood at 91.1%.

1.84 Lakh students have scored above 90%, and 41,000 students scored above 95% marks.

CBSE has decided to not announce the merit list for the board exams this year in view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. Similarly, for the ICSE results which were declared on Friday, the Council of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), too, did not release a merit list or a toppers list, citing 'extraordinary situation due to coronavirus' as a reason.

This is the first time that the examination boards are taking such a step.

This year, the board followed the 'revised assessment scheme' to evaluate students and prepare the results.

Steps to check CBSE class 10 results:

Step 1. Visit the official website-cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link-“Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2020"

Step 3. Enter the roll number.

Step 4. Enter the school number.

Step 5. Enter the centre number.

Step 6. Enter the Admit Card id.

Step 7. Click on submit.

Step 8. The results will be displayed on the screen.

The results can also be accessed through SMS. Just type CBSE10<Space><RollNo><Space><Admin Card Id> and send to 7738299899.