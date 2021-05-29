CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 results: IMPORTANT update students must know

Amid mounting tension over the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s decision on conduction the class 12 board exams 2021, another set of students are awaiting the results of the CBSE class 10 board exams. Last week, the CBSE had extended the deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate class 10 marks and submit them to the Board.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 is expected to be declared in the first week of July 2021 and students will be able to check the CBSE 10th Results 2021 on cbseresults.nic.in and download their CBSE 10th mark sheet 2021 once the results are announced.

However, it is important to note that the CBSE hasn't made any official announcement on any date for CBSE Class 10 Results 2021 to be declared.

Also read CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 CANCELLATION: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal drops BIG hint

While extending the CBSE Class 10th Marks tabulation deadline, the CBSE Board said that it accords the highest priority to the safety and health of the teachers and other staff members.

The Union Education Ministry had in April cancelled the CBSE class 10th board exam and postponed class 12 exams due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The exams were scheduled to start from May 4 onwards.

It is to be noted that the government decided to cancel CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Few days after announcing the cancellation of the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021, the CBSE had introduced a new marking scheme. The CBSE also said that any candidate who is dissatisfied with the marks allocated to him/her will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam once the situation improves. According to a CBSE notification, the candidates will be assessed based on their performance in unit tests, the half-yearly examination, and the pre-board examination conducted by schools.