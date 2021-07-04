CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result big update: Final marks may be declared by this date, how to download online

As lakhs of CBSE Class 10 students across the country are waiting for the declaration of CBSE Class 1o Board Exam 2021 result, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the tabulation process for class 10 students has been completed and the CBSE has received marks from the schools as per the criteria decided by the CBSE. It is expected that CBSE would release the Class 10th results by July 20.

It is to be noted that the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 which were to be held from May 4th to June 14th were cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The cancellation of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 means that the CBSE Class 10 results 2021 are being prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the tests and exams conducted during the academic year.

Once the result is declared by the CBSE, the students can access their scorecard on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

As per the marking scheme finalised by the CBSE< 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the performance of the students in tests or exams throughout the year. The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools that have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be — periodic test/unit tests (10 marks), half-yearly exams (30 marks), and pre-board exams (40 marks).

Schools were also directed by the CBSE to give grace marks to students if they are not able to obtain minimum passing marks as per the criteria. If a student still fails a subject, he/she will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” category. The CBSE has said that those students who are dissatisfied with the marks will be allowed to sit for the exam when the situation is conducive.