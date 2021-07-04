CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result BIG Update: CBSE not to declare RESULT of these Class 12 students

As lakhs of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 students are waiting for the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Board result 2021, CBSE has released a notification regarding the students who did not appear in the pre-board and half-yearly exam.

The circular comes after some schools reported that some students who were studying in their school at the time of submission of LOC are not available for examination/computation of result due to the following reasons:

- The student has already taken TC.

Also read CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results: IMPORTANT update on uploading of class 11 marks

- The student has ceased to be a bonafide student of the school due to any reason including demise and name struck-off cases etc.

- The students could not be contacted by the school for various online/offline tests/exams/ assessments during the complete session are during exam/practical timetable and it was and is not possible to conduct required assessments.

In all such cases, it may be ensured that the students are marked absent so that the result in respect of such students is not declared. It may be noted that data in respect of these students may not be submitted by awarding them zero mark or mentioning anything else against their names.

Few instances have been reported by the schools where there is either change of total subjects or only one or two subjects of class 11 are being offered by the students in their Class-XII after due approval from the C8SE and the rest of the subjects of Class-11 have been changed to new subjects.

In all such cases, it may be noted that:

- The school will ensure beforehand that the due approval has been already obtained from the CBSE as per schedule. No fresh approval requests will be entertained.

- The school will do an assessment of these subjects of Class-XI by using the average of the best three subjects from the subjects actually studied in Class-XI.

The CBSE has opted for a different marking system to finalise the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results. Students of CBSE Class 12 will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in Class 10, 11 and class 12 internal and practical exams.