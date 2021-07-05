CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result, subject change, absent cases - BIG updates students must know

Lakhs of CBSE Class 12 students across the country are waiting for the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021, which is scheduled to take place on July 31, 2021.

Notably, CBSE on July 1, 2021, released a notice addressing exceptional cases such as subject change and absenteeism. Students who have queries in such categories can go through the notification released on cbse.gov.in, which is official website of CBSE.

Earlier, the CBSE had directed its affiliated schools to use an average of the best three subjects for awarding marks for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result. This information was given in reference to the subject that has been changed from class 11 to class 12. But some schools have reported cases where there is either change of total subjects or more than two subjects. In such cases, the CBSE has asked the schools to follow certain rules.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result: Cases of subject change

a. The schools will have to ensure well in advance that the due approval has been already obtained from the CBSE as the Board will not entertain any new approval request.

b. The assessment of Class 12 student would be done based on these subjects of class 11 by using the average of the best three subjects studied by the student.

In some cases students who were studying in their school at the time of submission of LOC are not available for assessment. CBSE has suggested the following points on assessing CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 of those students falling under this category. CBSE said in its notice that more information in this regard can be obtained on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result: Absenteeism case

a. CBSE has asked the schools to ensure that the students are marked ABSENT, so the result of such students will not be declared.

b. Data in respect of these students may not be submitted by awarding them ZERO marks.

The notice released by the CBSE said that schools must follow the above points while preparing CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results.