NTA JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 entrance exam dates, application form - Latest updates

The education system in the country has suffered a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic as several Board examinations and entrance examinations for admission in higher education have been postponed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The most crucial engineering and medical entrance exams JEE Main 2021 and NEET UG 2021 exams have also been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The February and March sessions of engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2021 were held while the April and May exams were postponed.

Sources in National Testing Agency (NTA) said that both the remaining sessions of JEE Main 2021 can be held in July and August at an interval of 15 days.

NTA will release the entrance exam date and admit card information 15 days before the JEE Main 2021 exam and the candidates will be able to check these by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the other hand, medical entrance exam NEET 2021 is scheduled to be held on August 1 but it is likely that NEET 2021 entrance exam would also get cancelled due to COVID-19.

The application forms for the examination were to be released in May, which could not be issued in time due to prevailining coronavirus situation in the country. Since the NTA is yet to release the application form it means that it is highly unlikely that NEET 2021 entrance exam would be held on August 1.

Sources in NTA said that the NEET 2021 entrance exam is likely to be postponed till September. The necessary update releated to NEET 2021 entrance exam date will be released on the official website neet.nta.nic.in

According to latest reports related to NEET 2021 entrance exams, senior officials of Health and Education Ministry are reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country. It is to be noted that NEET 2021 entrance exam date will be announced after the review of COVID-19 situation in the country.

It may be recalled that CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE has now opted for a different marking system to finalise the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results. It is learnt that the CBSE will declare the Class 12 results on July 31.