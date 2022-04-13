CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 hall tickets to be out soon, know key update on exam centres

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the CBSE Term 2 board exams 2022 for the students of class 10 and class 12, and the hall tickets for the same will be released on the official website in a few days.

Once released, CBSE students will be able to download their admit cards through the official websites of the board, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The term 2 examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 are set to be conducted later this month, from April 24.

It must be noted that the CBSE hall tickets are usually released by the board around 10 days before the commencement of the exams. The admit card will contain important details regarding the board exams such as exam guidelines, timings and examination centre.

While releasing the CBSE term 1 exam results, the board announced an important update on the exam centres. CBSE had said that the “exam centres will be allotted afresh in term 2. Students will appear only from exam centres allotted to their schools.”

Know the steps to download the CBSE term 2 hall tickets from the official website, once they are released.

CBSE Term 2 hall tickets 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to download the CBSE term 2 admit card.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name and date of birth and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your CBSE hall ticket 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CBSE has decided to conduct the board exams in two phases this year – Term 1 and Term 2. The CBSE Term 1 board exams 2021 were already conducted in December 2021, while the term 2 exams are set to be conducted from April 2022.

READ | Beware! FAKE notice on CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 exam weightage circulating on social media, Board clarifies