CBSE class 10, 12 Term 2 board exams 2022 to be cancelled? BIG announcement by exam controller

As India looks at rising cases of Omicron across all states, students across the country from CBSE and CISCE boards are demanding the cancellation of Term 2 board exams for classes 10 and 12 to be held in 2022.

The students believe that in the current situation, appearing for offline exams will affect their health with COVID-19.

As of now, the CBSE, CISCE boards are yet to announce the dates for Term 2 exams 2022. However, the CBSE board has earlier confirmed that term 2 exams will only take place if the COVID-19 scenario looks better in the country.

Meanwhile, states like Assam, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra have decided to go ahead with the board exams. However, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh have said that they will only conduct board exams considering the COVID-19 situation in the state.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has announced all board exams for classes 10 and 12 after the Assembly Elections 2022 takes place.

The first term of board exams was held in November-December 2021 and the second phase is supposed to take place in March-April 2022.

As per a report by IANS, it is highly unlikely for the board exams to be cancelled this year. Speaking to IANS, Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s controller of examinations, said, "If the situation gets worse, only then the second term of examinations will not be held. Marks obtained in the first phase will be considered final and based on them, the results will be prepared. But if such a situation does not arise and the second term is held successfully, the final result will be decided on the basis of 50-50 per cent marks of these two terms."

Meanwhile, India has already begun vaccination for children between the age of 15-18 years.

Meanwhile, students belonging to the CBSE board can look up sample papers for Class 10 and 12 for the Term 2 board exam 2022 on the official website. CBSE is also to release class 10 and 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results soon.