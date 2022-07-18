Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022: CBSE Term 2 result date, time expected THIS week

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022: Once released, CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 to be available on cbseresults.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 06:38 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 this month (July). The date and time for the CBSE Results 2022 have not been confirmed yet. According to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CBSE results will be released on time. The Minister said," There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time."

Once released, CBSE class 10th results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in. As per media reports, the CBSE class 10, 12 result date is expected to be announced next week.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022. 

A total of 12,21,195 male candidates and 8,94,993 female candidates registered for the CBSE Class 10 examination this year.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Total candidates

CBSE class 10th result a total 21,16,209 registered

CBSE class 12th result: 14,54,370 total candidates

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result link
- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number
- Class 10, 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download 10th, 12th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

