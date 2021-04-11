Headlines

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka make BIG claims over board exams

Amid rising cases of Covid-19, many people are requesting the government to reconsider the decision on conducting CBSE board exams for classes 10, 12.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 11, 2021, 06:57 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: Amid rising cases of Covid-19, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked the government to reconsider decision on conducting CBSE board exams, and advised it to consult all stakeholders before taking a decision.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet, said, "In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting #CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions."

"On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India's youth?" he added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also written to the education minister to consider the demands of students for cancelling the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams.

Vadra said that its 'shocking' that the CBSE has decided to go ahead with exams despite parents expressing fears and 'apprehensions' about assembling at exam centres in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic. She said these 'apprehensions' are not 'Unreasonable', so exams should be cancelled.

She, in her letter said, "It will be practically impossible to ensure the safety of students at large and at crowded exam centres. Additionally, given the nature and the spread of the virus, it is not just the students who will be at risk but also their teachers, invigilators and family members who are in contact with them. Aside from this, by forcing the children to sit for these exams during a raging pandemic, the Government and the CBSE board will be held responsible in the event that any of the exam centres prove to be hotspots at which large numbers of children become infected with the disease."

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra has also appealed to the Centre to take a uniform decision on the board exams of Classes 10 and 12 across the country in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A unilateral decision by any state would lead to students of that state being at a disadvantage in terms of career and opportunities, Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson Arvind Sawant said in a letter, dated April 10, addressed to Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

"Your intervention would mean national consensus, instead of a unilateral decision by any particular state," Sawant said in his letter.

The exams are due in a few days which will put several students and their families, teachers and non-teaching staff at high risk, he said.

According to the revised date sheet for CBSE board exams 2021, the Class 10 exams would be held between May 4 and June 7 and those for Class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15.

CBSE officials have said that exam centres across the country have been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing among students.

