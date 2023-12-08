Headlines

Meet winner of world's biggest reality show, thrown out of home pregnant, lived in refugee camps, won Rs 38 crore in...

Monetary Policy: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, maintains status quo for 5th straight time

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Check major changes announced over the years

Sreesanth, Gautam Gambhir spat takes a legal turn, bowler asked to remove video against...

Yash 19 title revealed: Actor announces his next film Toxic, first look out, fans say 'only toxicity that is approved'

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Check major changes announced over the years

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Timeline of change in pattern of date sheet over past 5 years.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2024 in February-April next year. CBSE will release the date sheets on its official website, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. However, practical exam dates have already been announced.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has undergone significant changes in its examination pattern during the last five years. Over the years, the CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet pattern has changed, going from a predetermined first examination for English to presently beginning the examinations with Information Technology and Vocational Subjects.  

This year, CBSE has also announced a few changes this year’s board exam pattern. CBSE Board Exam 2024 to begin on February 15. CBSE has already released the sample papers of Class 10, 12 on the official website - www.cbse.gov.in. 

The CBSE has made significant changes to the Class 10 Mathematics syllabus, reducing it by 30%, for the academic year 2023–2024. With a focus on the fundamentals of mathematics, this move attempts to lessen the academic load on teachers and students.

By making this updated syllabus available for download on their official website, cbseacademic.nic.in, CBSE has guaranteed that it is easily accessible. Number Systems, Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Geometry, Trigonometry, Mensuration, and Statistics and Probability are the seven units covered in the updated CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus for 2023–2024. The two portions of this syllabus are Part B (internal evaluation, 20 points) and Part A (theoretical, 80 marks). Students must get a minimum score of 33% to pass the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam. This is a summary of the chapters that have been eliminated for the CBSE Class X Mathematics Board exam in 2024.

Major changes announced over the years

CBSE Exam 2018: In 2018, CBSE exams with optional papers were started such as Information Technology, Agriculture and the last exam was of painting. The pattern followed that year was- one side subject, an average gap of 2 days and one main subject. Mathematics was placed as the last main subject in the date sheet.

CBSE Exam 2019: The CBSE changed the date sheet pattern in 2019 by placing the side topics over the core subjects. The schedule was made with the idea that students would have ample time to get ready for their core subjects. Following was the following order: Hindi, English, Science, Mathematics, and Social Science. In 2020, a similar pattern was observed.

CBSE Exam 2020-21: The CBSE Class 10 board exams for the 2020–2021 academic year were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather, a system for student evaluation was put into place.

CBSE Exam 2022-23: The CBSE exams were decided to be conducted in two semesters in 2022. Exams for the CBSE 10th Term 2 were held from April 26 to May 24, 2022. Hindi was the final major test, mathematics was ranked in the middle, and English was the first major exam. However, the CBSE arranged the maths exam for current year, 2023, last. The English and Science tests were held by CBSE before to Holi, while the major subject exam was held a week later. Students had ample time to get ready for challenging papers like mathematics according to the CBSE date sheet.

CBSE Exam 2024: CBSE is expected to conduct the main examinations in the first half of the schedule in 2024 because of the General Elections. CBSE would wish to complete the major papers by March 15 in addition to topics that a lot of students have selected. On cbse.gov.in, the board will shortly release the CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2024. In winter-bound institutions, the CBSE Practical Exams will start on November 14; in February, the board exams for grades 10 through 12 will start.

