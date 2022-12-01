CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12

File photo

Dates for both the Class 10th and Class 12th Pre-board exams have been announced by Delhi government schools. The pre-board exams will start on December 15, 2022, according to the official announcement made by the Directorate of Education, DoE, of the Delhi government. There will be two shifts for the exams: morning and evening.

According to the guidelines, no student will be allowed to submit answer sheets before the completion of the exam, and only 24 students will be allowed to be seated in one classroom.

The DoE has asked the schools to ensure that there is one invigilator in each class.

While the pre-board exams for morning and general shifts will be held between 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, exams for the evening shifts will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Schools will have to collect question papers from zonal distribution centres and district deputy education officers have been asked to take action against schools that arrive late to pick up sealed question papers or demand early opening of the papers.

Unused question papers will be distributed in the schools after completion of the exams for the students to practise, the guidelines said.

