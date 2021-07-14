CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result big update: Board reopens portal, will results be delayed?

Headlines

Apple may become world’s largest smartphone brand after iPhone 15 launch

'BJP itself is a 2G party...': Congress hits back at Union HM Amit Shah

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan to take Campa Cola to global markets to challenge PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, starting with…

Here's what Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana does for a living, her whopping salary package is...

The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor launch coundown for their debut film releasing on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani: How much Mukesh Ambani’s children will earn as RIL board members

Meet son of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’, founder of firm worth over Rs 65000 crore, partnered with MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma

This actor won every Best Debut award for first film, gave multiple hits, but controversial rape case ended career at 34

7 worst Bollywood remakes ever made

7 food secrets for long life

7 symptoms of Vitamin C deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Beyond Chandrayaan-3: A look at ISRO's upcoming grand space missions to Sun, Mars and beyond

G20 Summit: Schools, Malls, Banks Closed; Know Restrictions From Sep 8-10 In Delhi

Big Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan finally announces the release date of Jawan trailer, know here

This actor won every Best Debut award for first film, gave multiple hits, but controversial rape case ended career at 34

This Indian actor has starred in most number of films sent to Oscars, it's not Kamal, Aamir, Dhanush, Amitabh, Shah Rukh

India's first superhero film was a blockbuster, came before Superman or Batman; it's not Mr India, Krrish, Ajooba, RaOne

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result big update: Board reopens portal, will results be delayed?

In a July 13 circular, the CBSE has pointed out that the reason why it had asked schools to moderate marks as per reference year was to be impartial.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2021, 09:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 result 2021 is expected to be declared on July 20, however, now there are speculations that the result might be delayed. Recently, CBSE sent a circular to the affiliated schools, asking them to 'relook' at the marks given to their students and reopened the portal and asked schools to accordingly moderate the mark awarded by July 17, 2021. 

In the circular dated July 13, the CBSE has pointed out that the reason why it had asked schools to moderate marks as per reference year was to be impartial. It however points out that schools, though have technically followed the range, but have not moderated the marks in spirit.

The schools, circular reads, were required to place students in a range of marks. Instead of distributing the marks accordingly, the school has instead grouped all students in 77-80 range instead of 70-80 range. In other words, students are in 96-100 marks range and now 90 - 100 marks. 

Pointing out that the same is not fair to the students who actually deserve 96 and above, the schools are requested to rectify the error and accordingly moderate the marks. Check official CBSE Circular here. 

The board would be releasing the result online on the official website cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. This date has now been extended till July 17 for a few schools to make the necessary corrections.

Taking into consideration this new development, it is likely that the CBSE class 10 results might be delayed by a few days. However, since the portal would be open only till July 17, it is also possible that the board might actually release the results by the intended date i.e. July 20.

Also, CBSE Class 12 result is expected to be released by July 30 as per the official notice. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

One-day Manipur Assembly session today, Kuki MLAs likely to skip

Manipur: Three houses burnt in Imphal, policemen's guns snatched

G20 Summit in Delhi: Schools and banks closed, WFH in offices; know restrictions from September 8-10

Kalki Koechlin says she is 'at ease' with her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap: 'We've been through so much together'

India's first superhero film was a blockbuster, came before Superman or Batman; it's not Mr India, Krrish, Ajooba, RaOne

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE