CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result big update: Board reopens portal, will results be delayed?

In a July 13 circular, the CBSE has pointed out that the reason why it had asked schools to moderate marks as per reference year was to be impartial.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 result 2021 is expected to be declared on July 20, however, now there are speculations that the result might be delayed. Recently, CBSE sent a circular to the affiliated schools, asking them to 'relook' at the marks given to their students and reopened the portal and asked schools to accordingly moderate the mark awarded by July 17, 2021.

In the circular dated July 13, the CBSE has pointed out that the reason why it had asked schools to moderate marks as per reference year was to be impartial. It however points out that schools, though have technically followed the range, but have not moderated the marks in spirit.

The schools, circular reads, were required to place students in a range of marks. Instead of distributing the marks accordingly, the school has instead grouped all students in 77-80 range instead of 70-80 range. In other words, students are in 96-100 marks range and now 90 - 100 marks.

Pointing out that the same is not fair to the students who actually deserve 96 and above, the schools are requested to rectify the error and accordingly moderate the marks. Check official CBSE Circular here.

The board would be releasing the result online on the official website cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. This date has now been extended till July 17 for a few schools to make the necessary corrections.

Taking into consideration this new development, it is likely that the CBSE class 10 results might be delayed by a few days. However, since the portal would be open only till July 17, it is also possible that the board might actually release the results by the intended date i.e. July 20.

Also, CBSE Class 12 result is expected to be released by July 30 as per the official notice.