CAT 2023 exam tomorrow, check exam day guidelines

More than 3.3 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the CAT 2023 exam in 155 cities across the country.

Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow is all set to organise CAT 2023 exam which is scheduled to be held tomorrow (November 26, 2023). Common Admission Test will have three sessions. The test will consist of three sections: quantitative ability, data interpretation and logical reasoning, verbal ability and reading comprehension.

Candidates must download their CAT admit card from the official website - iimcat.ac.in and bring it to the exam center. The test will be held across 155 cities in three shifts, each lasting 2 hours.

In 155 cities around the nation, more than 3.3 lakh applicants are expected to take the CAT 2023 exam this year. The CAT 2023 exam day instructions, dress code, and dos and don'ts have been issued by IIM Lucknow on the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2023 Exam Day Guidelines