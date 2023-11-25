Headlines

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Trivandrum

'This operation is getting technically more complex': NDMA on Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation

Winter fashion: 5 trendy must-have jackets to elevate men's style

CAT 2023 exam tomorrow, check exam day guidelines

Netizens slam Salman Khan for lashing out at Khanzaadi, telling her to leave Bigg Boss 17 house: ‘Stop bullying…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Trivandrum

'This operation is getting technically more complex': NDMA on Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation

Winter fashion: 5 trendy must-have jackets to elevate men's style

Captains who were traded in IPL history

10 superstars with their worst films

Animals capable of defeating lion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Netizens slam Salman Khan for lashing out at Khanzaadi, telling her to leave Bigg Boss 17 house: ‘Stop bullying…’

Fans say Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu’s chemistry in Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya reminds them of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Not Vicky Kaushal, but this actor was Meghna Gulzar’s first choice for Sam Bahadur

HomeEducation

Education

CAT 2023 exam tomorrow, check exam day guidelines

More than 3.3 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the CAT 2023 exam in 155 cities across the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 05:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Institute of Management, IIM Lucknow is all set to organise CAT 2023 exam which is scheduled to be held tomorrow (November 26, 2023). Common Admission Test will have three sessions. The test will consist of three sections: quantitative ability, data interpretation and logical reasoning, verbal ability and reading comprehension. 

Candidates must download their CAT admit card from the official website - iimcat.ac.in and bring it to the exam center. The test will be held across 155 cities in three shifts, each lasting 2 hours.

In 155 cities around the nation, more than 3.3 lakh applicants are expected to take the CAT 2023 exam this year. The CAT 2023 exam day instructions, dress code, and dos and don'ts have been issued by IIM Lucknow on the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2023: 10 tips and strategy to score high marks by expert

 

CAT 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

  • To finish the necessary formalities, arrive at the examination centre on time—ideally, one and a half hours before the start.
  • You must have your CAT 2023 admit card with you in order to enter. Get a printed copy, attach a photo, and download it from your CAT site. Verification also requires a government ID.
  • Carry your government id such as your voter ID, PAN card, passport, driver's licence, or Aadhar card to the exam centre.
  • Avoid items like phones, watches, calculators, cameras, or Bluetooth devices to the exam centre
  • No caps, jackets, closed-toed shoes, or metal jewelry. Pullovers, sweaters, no-pocket cardigans are acceptable.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Surat's richest man, whose son worked at bakery for Rs 200 a day, his net worth is...

DNA TV Show: Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence, know what's next

Best Smartphones to buy on Amazon under Rs 10000

Buy premium seat cushions online at low prices

PETA's Thanksgiving post goes viral as Turkeys portrayed as humans, ignites online debate

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE