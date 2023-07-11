CAT 2023: 10 tips and strategy to score high marks by expert

Here are 10 tips shared by an expert to help you succeed in CAT 2023

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will organise the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) for admission to various management degrees offered by IIMs. The CAT exam date, announcement, syllabus, and eligibility requirements will soon be announced on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. IIM often offers the CAT exam on the final Sunday in November. According to various reports, IIM CAT exam 2023 will be conducted on November 26, 2023. In the previous year, the test was held on November 27.

CAT 2023 exam is expected to include a combination of challenging and hard questions that will test candidates' knowledge as well as their aptitude, focus, and ability to handle pressure. The experts have provided some advice on how to tackle the CAT paper to make things simpler for the applicants.

Below are some valuable tips from Dr. Ashok Daryani, Director, International Relations, at Sharda University:

Tips to crack CAT Exam

1. Understand the Exam Format: Familiarize yourself with the CAT exam pattern, including the number of sections, question types, and time allotted for each section. This will help you create a strategic preparation plan.

2. Create a Study Plan: Develop a comprehensive study plan that covers all the relevant topics and gives you enough time to practice and revise. Allocate specific time slots for each section and prioritize your weak areas

3. Master the Fundamentals: Focus on building a strong foundation in key areas such as quantitative aptitude, data interpretation, logical reasoning, and verbal ability. Ensure you understand the basic concepts thoroughly before moving on to advanced topics

4. Practice Regularly: Regular practice is crucial for success in CAT. Solve a wide range of practice questions and take mock tests to simulate the exam environment. This will improve your speed, accuracy, and time management skills.

5. Analyze Mock Tests: After taking mock tests, analyze your performance. Identify your strengths and weaknesses, and work on improving your weaker areas. Pay attention to time management and evaluate your strategies for solving different types of questions.

6. Develop Reading Habits: CAT places significant emphasis on reading comprehension. Develop a habit of reading newspapers, magazines, and quality articles to improve your reading speed, comprehension skills, and vocabulary.

7. Solve Previous Year Papers: Solve previous years' CAT papers to get acquainted with the exam's difficulty level and question patterns. This will give you an idea of the exam's expectations and help you identify recurring topics.

8. Work on Speed and Accuracy: Time management is critical in CAT. Practice solving questions under time constraints to improve your speed. However, prioritize accuracy to avoid unnecessary negative marking.

9. Stay Updated with Current Affairs: CAT often includes questions related to current affairs and business news. Stay updated with the latest happenings in politics, economics, business, and technology to tackle such questions effectively.

10. Maintain a Positive Attitude: Finally, maintain a positive attitude throughout your preparation and during the exam. Believe in your abilities, stay focused, and remain confident. Manage stress effectively and maintain a healthy work-life balance.