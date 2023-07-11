Headlines

Acharya Pundrik Goswami celebrates Tirobhav Mahotsav of Shri Gopal Bhatt Goswami at Vrindavan

CAT 2023: 10 tips and strategy to score high marks by expert

Meet P Narayana, maths tuition teacher who now owns 750 schools, planning Rs 1400 crore deal, net worth is...

Kusha Kapila breaks silence on trolls who blamed her for her separation from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Meet Dr Preeti Aghalayam, IIT alumni, former MIT researcher who becomes 1st woman director of any IIT

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Acharya Pundrik Goswami celebrates Tirobhav Mahotsav of Shri Gopal Bhatt Goswami at Vrindavan

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's film shatters records in India, get 3 am shows

Meet P Narayana, maths tuition teacher who now owns 750 schools, planning Rs 1400 crore deal, net worth is...

Most expensive cars owned by Indian cricketers

Iconic Korean dramas you must watch

8 Vegetarian foods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

“I am happy to get this portfolio…” TN Minister Mano Thangaraj after cabinet reshuffle

Watch: Brazil building collapses like house of cards; Several dead and others missing

BTS' V and Lady Gaga spark rumours of an exciting partnership, Army is excited | BTS Army | BTS |

Kusha Kapila breaks silence on trolls who blamed her for her separation from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia

Konkona Sen Sharma opens up on her Lust Stories 2 film, says 'it's like two thieves stealing pleasure from each other'

Not Jawan, but this was the first film in which Shah Rukh Khan appeared in bald look

Homeeducation

education

CAT 2023: 10 tips and strategy to score high marks by expert

Here are 10 tips shared by an expert to help you succeed in CAT 2023

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 04:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will organise the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) for admission to various management degrees offered by IIMs. The CAT exam date, announcement, syllabus, and eligibility requirements will soon be announced on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. IIM often offers the CAT exam on the final Sunday in November. According to various reports, IIM CAT exam 2023 will be conducted on November 26, 2023. In the previous year, the test was held on November 27.
 
CAT 2023 exam is expected to include a combination of challenging and hard questions that will test candidates' knowledge as well as their aptitude, focus, and ability to handle pressure. The experts have provided some advice on how to tackle the CAT paper to make things simpler for the applicants. 
 
Below are some valuable tips from Dr. Ashok Daryani, Director, International Relations, at Sharda University:
 
Tips to crack CAT Exam
 
1. Understand the Exam Format: Familiarize yourself with the CAT exam pattern, including the number of sections, question types, and time allotted for each section. This will help you create a strategic preparation plan.
 
2. Create a Study Plan: Develop a comprehensive study plan that covers all the relevant topics and gives you enough time to practice and revise. Allocate specific time slots for each section and prioritize your weak areas
 
3. Master the Fundamentals: Focus on building a strong foundation in key areas such as quantitative aptitude, data interpretation, logical reasoning, and verbal ability. Ensure you understand the basic concepts thoroughly before moving on to advanced topics
 
4. Practice Regularly: Regular practice is crucial for success in CAT. Solve a wide range of practice questions and take mock tests to simulate the exam environment. This will improve your speed, accuracy, and time management skills.
 
5. Analyze Mock Tests: After taking mock tests, analyze your performance. Identify your strengths and weaknesses, and work on improving your weaker areas. Pay attention to time management and evaluate your strategies for solving different types of questions.
 
6. Develop Reading Habits: CAT places significant emphasis on reading comprehension. Develop a habit of reading newspapers, magazines, and quality articles to improve your reading speed, comprehension skills, and vocabulary.
 
7. Solve Previous Year Papers: Solve previous years' CAT papers to get acquainted with the exam's difficulty level and question patterns. This will give you an idea of the exam's expectations and help you identify recurring topics.
 
8. Work on Speed and Accuracy: Time management is critical in CAT. Practice solving questions under time constraints to improve your speed. However, prioritize accuracy to avoid unnecessary negative marking.
 
9. Stay Updated with Current Affairs: CAT often includes questions related to current affairs and business news. Stay updated with the latest happenings in politics, economics, business, and technology to tackle such questions effectively.
 
10. Maintain a Positive Attitude: Finally, maintain a positive attitude throughout your preparation and during the exam. Believe in your abilities, stay focused, and remain confident. Manage stress effectively and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Arshad Warsi opens up on nepotism in Bollywood, says 'certain segment of actors are a little more privileged'

Kerala boy dies due to 'brain eating amoeba'; all you need to know about this rare disease

Monsoon rains: PM Modi speaks with Himachal, Uttarakhand CMs, assures them of help

Heartwarming! Dogs seek cows' support to brighten a farmer's day, video is viral

Meet man who earned Rs 23,000 crore selling detergent, had quit government job, started firm on cycle

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE