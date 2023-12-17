Headlines

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

Know the inspiring story of this IAS officer who cracked the UPSC exam in a second attempt without any coaching.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

UPSC Civil Services Exam is a very demanding exam which requires consistent hard work, nonshivering focus, and a lot of perseverance. While some aspirants start preparing right after graduation, others take longer. 

Some people had secured jobs and a steady income but they gave it all up to appear for the UPSC exam and become civil servants. One such example is IAS Divyanshu Choudhary. 

IAS Divyanshu Choudhary left a secure banking position to follow his dream of becoming an IAS officer. Divyanshu hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan. He went to school in the city. After completing school Choudhary went to the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani to pursue his BTech degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. 

After graduation, Divyanshu did his MBA from IIM Kolkata. On completing MBA, he secured a banking job and started working there with a steady salary. Divyanshu worked at the bank for a year and decided to quit his job and move to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam to fulfil his dream. 

Read: Meet IAS officer Siddharth Shukla who cracked UPSC to fulfill his father's wish, his AIR...

While he was preparing, IAS Choudhary decided to rely on the online resources available to study and did not seek any coaching. Additionally, he completed 80 to 100 mock test problems and studied as much as he could.

Divyanshu appeared for the UPSC exam in 2020 for the second time and cracked the exam with AIR 30. Currently, he is posted as Assistant Collector in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. 

