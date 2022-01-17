BSF Constable Bumper Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2788 posts at bsf.gov.in - Check salary, age limit

BSF Recruitment 2022: The border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for 2788 Constable posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of BSF, bsf.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is within 45 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. As per reports, men and women will be allowed to apply for this position.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Male: 2651 Posts

Female: 137 Posts

BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Pay Matrix Level-3, pay scale- 21,700 -Rs 69, 100 and other allowance allocated to central govt employees from time to time.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Minimum age limit- 18 years (as on August 1, 2021)

Maximum age limit- 23 years (as on August 1, 2021)

BSF Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have done class 10 pass with 2 years of experience or with a 1-year certificate course from ITI or a minimum one-year experience in the trade or 2 years diploma in ITI in trade.

The age limit for this position has been set between 18 years to 23 years. Candidates will be selected through PST, PET, Documents Verification, Trade Test, Written Test and Medical Examination.

Candidates have been advised to read the notification for the post thoroughly before applying.

BSF Recruitment 2022 Notification: Click Here