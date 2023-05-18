BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards

File photo

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Board of Secondary Education Odisha has declared the BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023 on the official website today (May 18). Odisha HSC, Matric results 2023 is now available on the official website of the board – bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha Class 10 board exams were held in the state from March 10 to March 17, 2023 at various exam centres. This year, almost six lakh students from the regular, ex-regular, madhyama (Sanskrit), and Open School Certificate streams appeared for the matriculation exam.

Odisha Matric class 10 result 2023: official websites, direct link

bseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha Result 2023 via SMS

Type OR10<Rollno> and send it to 5676750.

Students will receive the BSE Odisha class 10th result 2023 on their respective mobile numbers.

Odisha Matric class 10 result 2023: How to check