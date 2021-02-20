BRO Recruitment 2021: Notification for 459 vacancies released, salary as per 7th pay commission, details here
Border Roads Organization, Ministry of Defence has released an official notification for the recruitment of the General Reserve Engineer Force for males only. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BRO GREF Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format within 45 days of publication of this advertisement on its website -bro.gov.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 459 vacancies, out of which, 195 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 121 for OBC, 66 for SC, 45 for EWS, and 32 for the ST category.
BRO Vacancy Details
Total - 459
Draughtsman - 43Supervisor Store - 11Radio Mechanic - 04Lab Assistant - 01Multi Skilled Worker(Mason) - 100Multi Skilled Worker(Driver Engine Static) - 150Store Keeper Technical - 150
Salary:
Draughtsman - Pay Level 5 Rs. 29200-92300 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
Supervisor Store - Pay Level 4 Rs. 25500-81100 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
Radio Mechanic - Pay Level 4 Rs. 25500-81100 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
Lab Assistant - Pay Level 3 Rs. 21700-69100 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
Multi Skilled Worker - Pay Level 1 Rs. 18000-56900 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
Store Keeper Technical - Pay Level 2 Rs. 19900-63200 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
Eligibility Criteria for BRO Multi Skilled Worker Draughtsman and Other Posts
Educational qualification
For Draughtsman: Candidates must have passed 12th with a science subject from a recognized institute and should have two years certificate and other prescribed qualifications in a recognized institute or equivalent and Architecture or Draughtsmanship.
For Lab Assistant: Candidates should have a degree in a related subject from a recognized institution.
For Multi-Skilled Worker: Aspirants must have passed 10th from a recognized board or equivalent, plus candidates must have ITI from the relevant trade.
Age Limit:
Multi Skilled Worker- 18 to 25 YearsOther Posts - 18 to 27 Years
Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test & Practical Test (Trade Test) and Written Test.
Candidates are advised to send the application to GREF Centre, Dighi Camp, Alandi Road, Pune - 411015 before the closing date.