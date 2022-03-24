BPSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced - Check eligibility criteria, application fee, steps to apply

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the State Education Department.
Interested and eligible candidates can go through the details of the vacancy at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 40,506 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment drive. The online application process will begin on March 28, 2022, and the last date to apply is April 22, 2022.
BPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Further details are available in the link mentioned below.
BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fee
Unreserved category candidates are required to pay Rs 750
Female/SC/ST/ PWD category candidates are required to pay Rs 200
BPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts mentioned above before April 22, 2022. Candidates can apply through the official website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.