BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023 likely to release today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check details

BPSC 68th Prelims Result 2023: All the candidates who appeared for the BPSC exam will be able to check their results via the official website after entering their roll number and other required details.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 07:35 AM IST

File Photo

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducted the BPSC 68th Prelims Exam on February 12, 2023. Now, after a wait of more than a month, the BPSC 68th Prelims Result is likely to be declared today - March 27, 2023. According to the official notification, the BPSC prelims result will be declared on the official website of BPSC -www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

For the unversed, the BPSC 68th Prelims Exam was held across 805 exam centers in 38 districts of Bihar state. The question paper consisted of objective-type questions from several subjects, including General Studies, History, Geography, and Mathematics.

BPSC 68th Prelims Result: Steps to check the result

All the candidates who appeared for the BPSC exam will be able to check their results via the official website after entering their roll number and other required details. 

What's next for candidates?

The BPSC 68th Prelims Result is an important step for candidates who worked hard for the exam. All the candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam, which is the next stage of the selection process.

After clearing the main exam, the candidates will be called for the final interview round, which is the last stage of the selection process. Those who clear all the stages of the selection process will be eligible for the diverse vacancies in the Bihar government.

