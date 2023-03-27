Uddhav Thackeray rebukes Rahul Gandhi for insulting Veer Savarkar, warns of 'cracks' in opposition alliance

Uddhav Thackeray-Rahul Gandhi

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray cautioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to not insult Vinayak Savarkar on Sunday. Uddhav Thackeray warned that demeaning Savarkar would create "cracks" in the opposition alliance.

Uddhav Thackeray further said that he considers Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar as his idol and asked the Congress leader to withhold from insulting him.

Thackeray said, "Savarkar suffered unimaginable torture in the Andaman cellular jail for 14 years. We can only read the sufferings. It is a form of sacrifice. We will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar."

Thackeray further added that there would be 'cracks' in the opposition alliance if Gandhi continues to 'demean' Savarkar. "Veer Savarkar is our God, and any disrespect towards him will not be tolerated. We are prepared to fight, but insulting our Gods is not something we will tolerate," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

"The alliance of the Uddhav faction, Congress, and NCP was made to protect democracy and we need to work unitedly. Rahul Gandhi is being provoked deliberately but if we waste time in this, democracy will cease to exist," Uddhav said while addressing a rally in Malegaon.

Uddhav was referring to Rahul Gandhi's recent statement where he said that he is not Savarkar. "My name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi and Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone," Rahul said on Saturday in a press conference following his disqualification as an MP after conviction in a defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament following the Surat court order convicting him in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Uddhav Thackeray, whose Sena faction is an ally of Congress and the NCP in the state, however, urged Rahul Gandhi to not get provoked and to come together to "save India's democracy".